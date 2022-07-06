scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Nam Joo-hyuk gets support of classmates and teachers amid allegations of bullying, violence

Nam Joo-hyuk's classmates and teachers from the school have come out in support of the actor after two of his classmates claimed that the actor had bullied them in school.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 12:25:39 pm
Nam Joo-hyukNam Joo-hyuk in Twenty Five Twenty One. (Photo: Netflix)

After South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency denied the bullying allegations against the actor, a few of his school classmates have now come forward to support him. The South Korean publication Dispatch interviewed Hyuk’s 18 classmates and two teachers who knew him during his high school days. All of them asserted that the actor was not a bully, and the claims made by the two accusers are false.

Shin and S1, classmates of Nam Joo Hyuk in the third year of high school, told Dispatch that the school had strict rules against bullying and “the punishment in our school back then was really severe.” Another student explained, “There was no culture of a group of bullies hanging out. If one student was picked on like that, the teachers would have taken issue with it and made a fuss.”

Also read |Twenty Five Twenty One star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency rejects bullying allegation, threatens legal action

The accusers, in an earlier interview to a news outlet, claimed to have been bullied by Nam Joo-hyuk for six years. One of them said that the actor forced them to turn on their smartphone data hotspot against their will and that he constantly took their smartphone in order to buy paid games and in-game items.

Twenty Five Twenty One star’s teacher from the school also spoke in his favour. She was quoted as saying by Dispatch, “Nam Joo Hyuk was a student who would tell everyone ‘Guys, let’s be quiet,’ if his classmates were being noisy. If someone was fighting, he would mediate the two and say ‘let’s not fight guys.’ I don’t know what misunderstanding the accuser had but Nam Joo Hyuk is not a kid who was a bully.”

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

Joo-hyuk’s agency had rubbished the second round of allegations and released a statement stating, “We checked, they’re groundless.”

Nam Joo-Hyuk rose to fame with his shows Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Start Up and the recent Twenty Five-Twenty One.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Tarun Majumdar
RIP Tarun Majumdar: 8 must-see films by the genius
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement