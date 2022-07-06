Nam Joo-hyuk gets support of classmates and teachers amid allegations of bullying, violence

After South Korean star Nam Joo-hyuk’s agency denied the bullying allegations against the actor, a few of his school classmates have now come forward to support him. The South Korean publication Dispatch interviewed Hyuk’s 18 classmates and two teachers who knew him during his high school days. All of them asserted that the actor was not a bully, and the claims made by the two accusers are false.

Shin and S1, classmates of Nam Joo Hyuk in the third year of high school, told Dispatch that the school had strict rules against bullying and “the punishment in our school back then was really severe.” Another student explained, “There was no culture of a group of bullies hanging out. If one student was picked on like that, the teachers would have taken issue with it and made a fuss.”

The accusers, in an earlier interview to a news outlet, claimed to have been bullied by Nam Joo-hyuk for six years. One of them said that the actor forced them to turn on their smartphone data hotspot against their will and that he constantly took their smartphone in order to buy paid games and in-game items.

Twenty Five Twenty One star’s teacher from the school also spoke in his favour. She was quoted as saying by Dispatch, “Nam Joo Hyuk was a student who would tell everyone ‘Guys, let’s be quiet,’ if his classmates were being noisy. If someone was fighting, he would mediate the two and say ‘let’s not fight guys.’ I don’t know what misunderstanding the accuser had but Nam Joo Hyuk is not a kid who was a bully.”

Joo-hyuk’s agency had rubbished the second round of allegations and released a statement stating, “We checked, they’re groundless.”

Nam Joo-Hyuk rose to fame with his shows Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Start Up and the recent Twenty Five-Twenty One.