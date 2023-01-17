scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Naanera bags Golden Kailasha award in Ajanta-Ellora film festival

As many as 55 films were screened in this five day Ajanta-Ellora film festival. The event was organized after a break of two years of Pandemic.

Naanera film team bagged Golden Kailasha in the 8th edition of Ajanta-Ellora film festival.
Naanera, a Rajasthani film directed by Deepankar Prakash, bagged the Golden Kailasha award for the best movie at the Ajanta-Ellora film festival. Naanera (Grandfather’s House) revolves around Manish. After the death of his father, Manish’s uncle starts taking his life’s decisions. The character’s journey leads him to a questionable point when he begins a secret love affair with a cousin and the family finds itself in the middle of another death.

Naanera also bagged awards for best director, best screenplay, best editor, the release said.

The best picture award, announced by FIPRESCI India jury N Vidyashakar, included a trophy and a cash prize of Rs one lakh, according to a release.

The festival, currently in its eighth edition, took place in Aurangabad from January 11 to 15.

Kannada film Koli Esru (chicken curry), won awards for best child artist (Apeksha Chorna Halli) and the best actress for Akshatha Pandavapura.

The film revolves around a young mother in the village who goes out of her way to fulfil her daughter’s wish to eat chicken curry.

Best actor prize went to Jeetu Kamal for Bengali film Aparajito , the release said. Kamal played the role of Indian cinema legend Satyajit Ray in the film that traces the journey of the director as he worked on his debut 1955 film Pather Panchali.

As many as 55 films were screened in this five day film festival. The event was organized after a break of two years of Pandemic.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:00 IST
