Music takes Amit Trivedi all over India

Composer Amit Trivedi is literally going pan-India with his music as his upcoming films range from a period romantic tale set in Bengal,a feisty food film in Punjab to the deserts of Rajasthan.

Trivedi has five yet-to-be-released films in his kitty – “Trishna”,”Lootera”,”Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana”,”Aaiya” and “Kai Po Che”.

“I can say that I am going pan-India with my music. Very rarely a music director gets such an opportunity to do such diverse films.

“‘Trishna’,the Michael Winterbottom film starring Frieda is set in Rajasthan. So the music is earthy and I have used many local instruments for the music. In “Lootera”,which is a period film in Bengal,I have incorporated baul music and rabindra sangeet,” said Trivedi.

“‘Kai Po Che’ again has flavours of Gujrat blended in a contemporary way. The two leading actors in “Aaiya” are from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,so the music also represents the two states. ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’ is a fun Punjabi film but the music is not typically loud as I have given it my own touch,” he added.

After working as a theater and jingle composer,the 32-year-old debuted as a film composer in the 2008 film Aamir” and shot to fame in the Hindi film music scene with his critically acclaimed work in Anurag Kashyap’s “Dev D”.

The composer also lent his voice to a song in Kashyap’s -released film “Gangs of Wasseypur”,justifying his four-year-old “very special relationship” with the director as he can never say no to him.

“Anurag is like family. He is my big brother. I really enjoy working with him because there is a great sense of comfort and I do get to work the way I want to. For ‘Gangs…’ when Sneha (Khanwalkar,the film’s music director) called me for the song,I didn’t even think before saying yes,” he said.

Trivedi,whose music was last heard in “Ek Main Aur Ekk ” and the much applauded “Ishaqzaade”,is known to bring new singers to the fore and help them attain playback glory in Bollywood.

He also said that technology is a boon for music composers as the audience has become very demanding and so there is a constant need to introduce new voices.

“Engineered voices are the need of the hour. The audience wants to listen to different voices. They tend to get easily bored. So,we have to go out and get people who sound different. Often it happens that they might have a great textured voice but are not necessarily great singers. That is technology comes in hand. I don’t consider it to be a bad thing,” he said.

Trivedi will feature in the second season of Coke Studio,a platform for independent,non-film music. When asked about the reason behind the decline in the non-film music industry,the composer blamed it on piracy and the Internet.

“One of the main reason for the decline of non-film music piracy and the Internet. Due to this one can listen to music from any part of the world without having to pay for it. is the reason independent music has been pushed back to an extent that it has become completely extinct.

“Nobody buys music anymore. I have seen that so many music stores have shut down. No company wants to invest in something like that. Everything now boils down to Bollywood as it is a full package,” he added.

