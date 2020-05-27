Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father passes away

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, passed away on Sunday.(Photo: Pritam/Instagram) Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, passed away on Sunday.(Photo: Pritam/Instagram)

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, has died after two-year battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

The ace composer’s father had been in the hospital for the last three months and breathed his last on Sunday.

“He had been in hospital for last three months. Pritam, his sister and mother were there with him at the hospital.

“He had been ill for almost 2 years and had been admitted in the hospital for three months. On Sunday, he ended the chapter of his life due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease,” a source close to Pritam told PTI.

His last rites were held on Sunday in Amboli.

