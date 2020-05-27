Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
COVID19

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father passes away

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty's father, Prabodh Chakraborty, has died after two-year battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: May 27, 2020 2:22:28 pm
music director pritam father passed away Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, passed away on Sunday.(Photo: Pritam/Instagram)

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father, Prabodh Chakraborty, has died after two-year battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

The ace composer’s father had been in the hospital for the last three months and breathed his last on Sunday.

“He had been in hospital for last three months. Pritam, his sister and mother were there with him at the hospital.

“He had been ill for almost 2 years and had been admitted in the hospital for three months. On Sunday, he ended the chapter of his life due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease,” a source close to Pritam told PTI.

His last rites were held on Sunday in Amboli.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity throwback photos: Bhagyashree, Hina Khan, Ajay Devgn and others
Celebrity throwback photos: Bhagyashree, Hina Khan, Ajay Devgn and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement