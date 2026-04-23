Munawar Faruqui ‘washed utensils’ for Rs 60 in Mumbai, left school at age 11: ‘Saw people get ruined’

Munawar Faruqui gained a lot of popularity through his stand-up comedy videos in 2020. Later on, the comedian-rapper even went on to win reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 17 and Lock Upp Season 1. However, his journey wasn’t with its struggle and hardships. In a recent interview, Munawar opened up about his severe financial struggles during childhood. He also revealed coping up with his mother’s death, at the age of 13.

During a heartfelt chat with Yuvaa, he revealed that looking at his ‘ruined’ neighbour helped him in making wise choices, later in life. “Everyone’s childhood was ruined around me. I would call myself a lucky person that I saw bad people getting ruined in front of me. Alcohol was manufactured behind my house, there was just a wall in between. A man was running it – domestic violence and fights used to happen at his house all the time, I was scared of him as a child,” he said.

He further added, “I saw so much suffering due to alcohol in front of my eyes while growing up, that I knew that alcohol is a bad thing. I am so blessed that I never touched drugs and alcohol. I have literally not touched anything. I take care of myself properly. Religion is one thing, but at the same time, it was God’s plan to show me the reality of intoxication.”

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The reality TV star also spoke about his sister’s getting married at a young age and losing their mother when he was just 13. “When I was 10, one of my sister got married, another got married at 11, and when I was 13, the third one got married. I lost my mom as well at the age of 13. I felt that no one of there with me, I was living with my aunty. My sister lived nearby so I only had that connection. I knew I had to do something in life. I came to Mumbai and washed utensils for Rs 60 on my first day in the city. In the last 6-7 years, I came close to my sisters, connected with family again, after fulfilling responsibilities and reaching at a stage financially.’

Moreover, Munawar had to start working at the age of 9, giving up his studies to support himself and his family. However, his father was never wanted him to become a driver like him. “I started working at the age of 9, had left school at 11. I have been working constantly for 12-14 hours since that age. I understood one thing that it is a man’s responsibility to provide and it is not an easy responsibility. My dad used to refuse to let me drive the car. Whenever I used to go out with a friend, he always used to ask if I was driving. When I told him that I don’t know how to drive but I will learn, he used to deny. When I grew up, I realised that he was a driver for 30-35 years of his life. So, he was scared that if I learn how to drive, I would become a driver, and he didn’t want me to drive,” he concluded.

The comedian is married to Mehzabeen Coatwala. They tied the knot in a private ceremony, in 2024. On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui will soon begin touring for new stand-up show ‘Dhandho’ in April.