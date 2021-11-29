‘I think this is the end’: Munawar Faruqui gets support from fraternity, says ‘hate has won’

Several stand-up comedians have expressed concern after Munawar Faruqui hinted that he might be doing any more shows.Twelve of his shows were cancelled in the last two months, owing to threats from right-wing groups. The latest show to be cancelled was scheduled on Sunday in Bengaluru, where the police asked the organisers to call it off citing possible law and order problems. Faruqui had spent a month in jail earlier this year on charges of “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses” during one of his shows.

Faruqui shared a statement on his Instagram account, saying that he had been put in jail for a joke that he had never made, calling it ‘unfair’. At the end of his post he wrote, “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time. You guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye, I am done.” He captioned his Instagram post, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done. Goodbye. INJUSTICE.”

Several comedians commented on hist post, including Kaneez Surka and Sahil Bulla. Sahil wrote, “We are with you. In the end, tu hamesha jeetega.” Kaneez wrote, “It’s not fair.” Sundeep Sharma wrote, “Dont. Please call and meet.”

Music composer and producer, Mayur Jumani wrote, “You’re not quitting. We won’t let you.”

A letter had been by the Ashok Nagar police station in central Bengaluru on Saturday to Curtain Call, the organisers of the show, asking for the show to be cancelled. “It is learnt that cases have been registered against him (Munawar Faruqui) in several states. There is credible information that several organisations oppose this standup comedy show and this could create chaos and disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems,” said the letter. A police officer in the know of the situation said a message had come from higher officials not to permit the event.

Faruqui was arrested on January 1 from a cafe in Indore on a complaint made by BJP MLA Malini Singh Gaud’s son Eklavya Singh Gaud, who runs an outfit called Hindu Rakshak Sanghatan. In his complaint, Gaud accused Faruqui of making jokes against Hindu gods and goddesses and even made fun of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Police booked Farooqui under Section 295 of the IPC for allegedly hurting religious sentiments though police admitted that they had no evidence of Faruqui cracking such jokes at the event. He was lodged at Indore jail along with four others.