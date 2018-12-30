Toggle Menu
Mrinal Sen dead at 95: Celebrities, politicians and others mourn loss of filmmaker

Mrinal Sen made his directorial debut with the 1955 movie Raat Bhore, and went on to helm films like Bhuvan Shome, Chorus, Calcutta 71, Kharij, Mrigaya and Akaler Sandhane among others.

mrinal sen
Mrinal Sen was 95.

Noted Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday at 10:30 am. He was 95. Sen was one of the forerunners of parallel cinema in India. Along with his contemporaries Satyajit Ray and Riwik Ghatak, Sen changed the face of Bengali film in a big way.

After learning of the unfortunate news, a host of celebrities, politicians and the who’s who of the Bengali film industry have come forward to express their condolences.

Mrinal Sen made his directorial debut with the 1955 movie Raat Bhore, and went on to helm films like Bhuvan Shome, Chorus, Calcutta 71, Kharij, Mrigaya and Akaler Sandhane among others. Sen had received 18 National Awards.

Following news of the death of filmmaker Mrinal Sen, on Sunday, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media.

Mrinal Sen made his first feature film, Raat Bhore, in 1955. After making five more films, he made a film with a small budget provided to him by the government. This film, Bhuvan Shome, launched him as a major filmmaker globally.

