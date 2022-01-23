Mr Faisu, Giorgia Andriani perform on Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava’, fans call it ‘mind blowing’

Social media star Mr Faisu and model-actor Giorgia Andriani are the latest to jump on the Pushpa bandwagon with their Instagram reel on the film’s song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. Ever since its release, the Pushpa song has been a rage on social media platforms. The original song features Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” marked the first single of Samantha’s career.

Faisu dropped the Instagram reel on Saturday. In the reel, Faisu is seen wearing an all-black kurta and lungi, while Giorgia is seen in a white saree. The two showcased their moves, which left their fans super-impressed. “Your steps are best,” wrote a fan, while another fan tagged the video as “mind blowing.”

Faisu made his acting debut in 2021 with ZEE5 show Bang Bang. “This was a big opportunity for me to play the lead. I couldn’t let this chance slip off my hand,” he said, adding that the opportunity was also a challenge because of the format. “When the offer came to me during the lockdown, I was really nervous. I have always worked on 15-30 second content and not used to long format. And here was a show, that entirely revolved around me. I wanted to polish myself and thus started taking workshops and worked on my skills for five months before starting shoot. That really boosted my confidence.”

Before Faisu, several other celebrities have grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s track “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. Talking about the song, Samantha had previously shared that it was hard for her to be sexy on screen. “I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew,” she shared.

Pushpa The Rise is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.