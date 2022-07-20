Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list

We’re only halfway through 2022 and there have already been a slew of Hindi and international shows that caused much meltdown, discussion and in some cases, fierce debates on social media. The Ormax Media Report reveals the list of Hindi and international shows collated on the basis of high viewership, content strength and marketing buzz. While Ajay Devgn’s thriller Rudra The Edge Of Darkness emerges as the most-watched Hindi show according to the report, Marvel’s Moon Knight leads the international web series.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out! Buy now