Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list

Here's looking at a list of the most-watched Hindi series and international shows in 2022 so far. Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and Marvel's Moon Knight lead the list.

Updated: July 20, 2022 4:32:34 pm
Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn's Rudra and Marvel's Moon Knight are the most watched shows of 2022

We’re only halfway through 2022 and there have already been a slew of Hindi and international shows that caused much meltdown, discussion and in some cases, fierce debates on social media. The Ormax Media Report reveals the list of Hindi and international shows collated on the basis of high viewership, content strength and marketing buzz. While Ajay Devgn’s thriller Rudra The Edge Of Darkness emerges as the most-watched Hindi  show according to the report, Marvel’s Moon Knight leads the international web series.

Panchayat created the most buzz and was also most liked. The buzz-worthy list also includes Human, Madhuri Dixit’s OTT debut The Fame Game and Gullak Season 3. With regard to international shows, the horror-sci-fi show, Stranger Things Season 4, which returned after almost three years, created the most buzz and was also most liked.

Also Read |Most-watched Hindi streaming films of 2022 so far: Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, Yami Gautam’s A Thursday, Rishi Kapoor’s Sharmaji Namkeen, reveals report

Most-watched Hindi shows 

Show Viewership (jn million)
Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness 35.2
Aashram Season 3 34.3
Panchayat Season 2 29.6
The Great Indian Murder 23.0
Lock Upp 21.2
Human 19.6
Bhaukaal Season 2 16.6
Masoom 16.4
Escaype Live 16.1
Campus Diaries 15.4

Most-watched International Shows

Show Viewership (in million)
Moon Knight 23.4
Ms Marvel 16.7
Stranger Things Season 4 15.8
The Boys Season 3 9.6
All Of Us Are Dead 7.8

The most-liked international shows also included Money Heist: Joint Economic Area, All Of Us Are Dead, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, The Boys Season 3 and Ozark Season 4. In the list for the most-liked Hindi shows, Jim Sarbh’s Rocket Boys and Kapil Sharma’s stand-up Netflix comedy I’m Not Done Yet found their place too.

