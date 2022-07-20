Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list

Updated: July 20, 2022 4:32:34 pm
We’re only halfway through 2022 and there have already been a slew of Hindi and international shows that caused much meltdown, discussion and in some cases, fierce debates on social media. The Ormax Media Report reveals the list of Hindi and international shows collated on the basis of high viewership, content strength and marketing buzz. While Ajay Devgn’s thriller Rudra The Edge Of Darkness emerges as the most-watched Hindi show according to the report, Marvel’s Moon Knight leads the international web series.
Panchayat created the most buzz and was also most liked. The buzz-worthy list also includes Human, Madhuri Dixit’s OTT debut The Fame Game and Gullak Season 3. With regard to international shows, the horror-sci-fi show, Stranger Things Season 4, which returned after almost three years, created the most buzz and was also most liked.
Most-watched Hindi shows
|Show
|Viewership (jn million)
|Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness
|35.2
|Aashram Season 3
|34.3
|Panchayat Season 2
|29.6
|The Great Indian Murder
|23.0
|Lock Upp
|21.2
|Human
|19.6
|Bhaukaal Season 2
|16.6
|Masoom
|16.4
|Escaype Live
|16.1
|Campus Diaries
|15.4
Most-watched International Shows
Subscriber Only Stories
|Show
|Viewership (in million)
|Moon Knight
|23.4
|Ms Marvel
|16.7
|Stranger Things Season 4
|15.8
|The Boys Season 3
|9.6
|All Of Us Are Dead
|7.8
The most-liked international shows also included Money Heist: Joint Economic Area, All Of Us Are Dead, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, The Boys Season 3 and Ozark Season 4. In the list for the most-liked Hindi shows, Jim Sarbh’s Rocket Boys and Kapil Sharma’s stand-up Netflix comedy I’m Not Done Yet found their place too.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Disney will soon lose copyright to original Mickey Mouse
Shafique steers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in 1st test
As Pune corporation says 90% of roads repaired, NCP protesters float paper boats in potholes
Most watched web-series of 2022 so far: Ajay Devgn’s Rudra, Panchayat, Marvel’s Moon Knight and Ms Marvel on list
Anushka Sharma shares pics from Paris as it reels under heat wave
Left wing extremism violence down in country, but force personnel deaths rising in Chhattisgarh: Govt
Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC
Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury
Rupee depreciation against US dollar lower than other major currencies: CEA
Kareena Kapoor’s new vacay-dump features son Jeh in holiday mood
Windshield of Go First’s Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
5th generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft: Talks with international engine manufacturers at nascent stage