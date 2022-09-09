Money Back Guarantee teaser deliberately hides Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram’s faces. Watch here

Fawad Khan is having quite an eventful year. After making a scene-stealing extended cameo in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, he will soon be seen in the long-awaited The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is just a month away from release. And on Friday, the first teaser for his other film, Money Back Guarantee, was also unveiled.

Money Back Guarantee was originally supposed to be released in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic. Directed by Faisal Qureshi, the film also co-stars the legendary seam bowler Wasim Akram. This marks his acting debut. The 30-second teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the plot, nor does it properly show the faces of its two stars.

But the film appears to be a heist thriller. We see shots of a large bank vault, blueprints of floor plans, and a high-stakes chase sequence. Fawad had unveiled a poster earlier this week, and had revealed that the film will be released in (Pakistani) theatres in April next year.

In addition to Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram, the film also features Wasim’s wife Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Other sports persons who’ve dabbled in acting (or actually made a proper transition) include Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, John Cena, Dave Bautista and even Leander Paes. Cricketers such as Salil Ankola, S Sreesanth, Brett Lee and Irrfan Pathan have appeared in films and shows.