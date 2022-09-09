scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Money Back Guarantee teaser deliberately hides Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram’s faces. Watch here

The first teaser for Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram's film, Money Back Guarantee, was unveiled on Friday. But good luck trying to spot them in it.

A still from the Money Back Guarantee teaser.

Fawad Khan is having quite an eventful year. After making a scene-stealing extended cameo in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, he will soon be seen in the long-awaited The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is just a month away from release. And on Friday, the first teaser for his other film, Money Back Guarantee, was also unveiled.

Money Back Guarantee was originally supposed to be released in 2020, but was delayed because of the pandemic. Directed by Faisal Qureshi, the film also co-stars the legendary seam bowler Wasim Akram. This marks his acting debut. The 30-second teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the plot, nor does it properly show the faces of its two stars.

Also read |Ms Marvel: How the MCU show uses music to cure generational pain, repair cross-border tensions

But the film appears to be a heist thriller. We see shots of a large bank vault, blueprints of floor plans, and a high-stakes chase sequence. Fawad had unveiled a poster earlier this week, and had revealed that the film will be released in (Pakistani) theatres in April next year.

In addition to Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram, the film also features Wasim’s wife Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Other sports persons who’ve dabbled in acting (or actually made a proper transition) include Dwayne Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, John Cena, Dave Bautista and even Leander Paes. Cricketers such as Salil Ankola, S Sreesanth, Brett Lee and Irrfan Pathan have appeared in films and shows.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:43:12 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT-Bombay most preferred institute among top 1000 rankers, followed by IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar birthday, wife Twinkle Khanna PDA
On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, revisiting his cutest social media moments with wife Twinkle Khanna
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement