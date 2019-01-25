Mohanlal conferred with Padma Bhushan; Padma Shri honour for Kader Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Prabhudheva

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and sitar-surbahar artist Budhaditya Mukherjee are among those who were conferred with the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, this year. Mohanlal is already a Padma Shri awardee. He was presented with the honour in 2001. The actor is also the winner of five National Film Awards.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, actor-choreographer Prabhudheva, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, actor Dinyar Contractor, lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and percussionist Sivamani were conferred with the Padma Shri. Actor-screenwriter Kader Khan, who breathed his last on December 31, 2018, was conferred with a posthumous Padma Shri.

Other Padmi Shri winners in the arts domain include Hiralal Yadav, Rajeev Tharanath, Milena Salvini, Anup Sah, Anup Ranjan Pandey, Nartaki Natraj, Abdul Gafur Khatri, Waman Kendre, K G Jayan, Fayaz Ahmad, Joravarsinh Jadav, Godawari Dutta, Thanga Darlong, Swapan Chaudhuri, Jyoti Bhatt, Pritam Bhartwan and Rajeshwar Acharya.

From the field of arts, Balwant Moreshwar Purandare and Teejan Bai were also conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.