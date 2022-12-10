scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

MNS leader threatens against release of Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt in India

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar threatened that his party would not let Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India.

The Legend of Maula JattFawad Khan plays the lead role in The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar on Friday, threatened that his party would not let Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India.

“There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India,” he tweeted.

Khopkar who is also a film producer referred to Fawad Khan’s fans as ‘traitors’ in his tweet. “Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film,” Khopkar said in another tweet.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the most expensive movies in the Pakistani film history. It is a remake of Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film Waar (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclopedia are the companies behind The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 06:14:04 pm
