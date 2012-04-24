Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Miranda Kerr wanted to be singer

The Australian beauty said she has always wanted to be a pop star.

Written by Agencies | London | Published: April 24, 2012 3:13:04 pm
Supermodel Miranda Kerr says she has been nurturing a secret wish to make it big as a singer.

The 29-year-old Australian beauty said that she has always wanted to be a pop star and has even recorded a number of tracks,but she doubts the music will ever be released,Vogue magazine reported.

“I have recorded a couple of songs,actually,that no one knows about.

“You probably won’t hear them but I love to sing!… I’m doing so much at the moment,modelling obviously,I have (cosmetics line) Kora Organics,my books,and my family,so I have quite a lot to focus on for the time being!,” she said.

