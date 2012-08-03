Miley Cyrus naked picture leaks online

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The picture shows the teen star sitting in a bathtub with her arm protecting her modesty.

Written by Agencies | Los Angeles | Published: August 3, 2012 10:04:52 am
A topless picture of singer- actress Miley Cyrus,who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth,has been emerged online.

The picture shows the teen star sitting in a bathtub with her arm protecting her modesty. Her famous dreamcatcher tattoo can be seen clearly on the side of her torso,reported MTV online.

The seductive picture was allegedly the part of a private collection that the 19-year old arranged for Hemsworth and was taken by celebrity photographer Vijat Mohindra sometime last year. It is not clear how they ended up online.

