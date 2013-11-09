Miley Cyrus’ antics aren’t dire: Cher

Singer Cher believes the recent uproar about Miley Cyrus’ controversial antics is unnecessary and doesn’t think her behaviour is as dire as her detractors have insinuated.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker disagrees with fellow singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor,who recently penned an open letter warning Cyrus to curb her provocative behaviour.

Instead Cher thinks the 20-year-old pop star is just finding her identity in the business.

“You’re talking to someone who’s done that kind of stuff and I never did anything I didn’t want to. I was pushing an envelope that I wanted to push. I felt that looking the way I wanted to look made me more empowered.

“Sinead O’Connor has a very different sense of herself than Miley Cyrus,so I don’t think it’s as dire as people are warning. Women have always been sex objects and that’s nothing new. They always will be,” she said.

The 67-year-old star also doesn’t believe Cyrus’ controversial ‘Wrecking Ball’ video,in which she appears naked,straddling a demolition ball,is as harmful to her young fan base as violent video games or certain websites on the internet.

“I don’t think the naked part is the problem. Unfortunately,what happens now is that kids are exposed to everything that’s too old for them. You know,since the internet,since horrible PlayStation… I think maybe that is worse than seeing Miley Cyrus on a wrecking ball.

