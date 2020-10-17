Meghna Sarja remembers her ‘world’ Chirranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary

Chirranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghna Sarja and his cousin brother Arjun Sarja remembered the actor on his birth anniversary. (Photo: Meghna Sarja/Instagram)

On the birth anniversary of actor Chirranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghna Raj Sarja shared an adorable photo of the late actor with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday My World! @chirusarja I LOVE YOU! Forever and Always!”

The Kannada actor passed away in June in Bengaluru following a heart attack.

Chirranjeevi Sarja, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, married Meghna in 2018. Meghna is expecting a child soon. She recently had her baby shower, which was attended by close family members and friends.

Meghna shared two videos on her Instagram sharing her family’s excitement.

In one of the videos, Arjun Sarja said, “I believe in one phrase, a mantra that ‘this too shall pass, we have to move on in life.’ Instead of forgetting things, we tried to be stronger. I would like to tell her that we will be there for you and the kid like a rock. This small get together is for changing all the negatives into postives by welcoming our Junior Chiru with smile and happiness.”

He also sang a song, “Hearty welcome to you, Junior Chiru.”

Remembering Chirranjeevi in an Instagram post, Arjun shared a photo and wrote, “36 years back I was jumping with joy when you were born. Can’t believe the cruelty of fate…never in my wildest dreams thought that I will write these words on your birthday..Always in my thoughts magne. Love you so much my baby.”

