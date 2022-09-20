Meghan Markle breaks down at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, seen wiping tears

Meghan Markle was snapped weeping at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as she was carried out of Westminster Abbey. Meghan was clicked standing behind the royal family as the Queen was carried out into the gun carriage, according to New York Post.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in a black dress and dark, wide-brimmed hat along with a face veil. While Prince William, wife Kate Middleton and their children sat in the front row as the procession was carried out, Prince Harry and Meghan sat behind them in the second row of the gallery.

(Photo: Reuters) (Photo: Reuters)

It had earlier been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had been ‘uninvited’ to the state reception, held ahead of the funeral at the Buckingham Palace. Apparently, the invite was only for ‘working members of the royal family.’ “It remained unclear on Friday night why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend. Sources close to them appeared baffled, while palace aides continued to insist that they were not invited and were not expected to show up,” telegraph.co.uk reported.

According to the New York Post, she was even seen singing hymns along with others at the funeral, which was attended by no less than 2000 dignitaries and state heads. The highly publicised event was also attended by American President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle, her summer sanctuary in Scottish highlands, on September 8. The Queen had not been keeping well for the past few months, and had even withdrawn from doing her official duties, which she had carried on doing even in her 90s. In fact, just a couple of days before she passed away, she was clicked with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is now Britain’s 15th Prime Minister.