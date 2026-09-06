‘A part of the culture’: Meera Syal on facing sexual misconduct during early career

Meera Syal, an accomplished British actor, writer and singer of Indian origin, has revealed that back when she was a struggler in her 20s, she was subjected to two instances of sexual misconduct.

“I was out of work, I was homeless, sleeping on people’s floors, and then these two things happened in quite quick succession,” recalled Syal in a recent interview. The first was a casting couch experience, when a theatre director insinuated he’d cast her in a pantomime in exchange for sexual acts. However, she turned down the offer and left.

The second instance, which happened soon after, was when an older male actor invited her home, claiming to help her advance her career. However, he instead assaulted her. She wrote in her book that the actor is no more. “You wouldn’t even bother to report half of these things because A, you wouldn’t be believed and B, everyone was doing it,” Syal told BBC Asian Network.