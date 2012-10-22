Mariah Carey has a candy house

Pop diva Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon have a candy room in their house and the ‘America’s Got Talent’ host likes to spend most of his time there.

The couple,who have 18-month-old twins Moroccan and Monroe,created the room in their home here completely with photo booths and tubs full of their favourite treats,reported Us magazine.

“We have a nice side of the house where you can’t sit on the couches. I rarely go over there,I spend time here [in the candy room. The kids go crazy for lollipops,” Cannon said.

While they have an entire room dedicated to treats,Cannon,32,recently said that he does not want the twins to be spoiled and wants them to appreciate how lucky they are.

“I want my kids to understand that every child isn’t as fortunate as they are. I want [them to grow up helping others. I was raised by my grandmother. We were low-income,but she was always taking in foster kids. She would help anyone,and it was a good lesson for me growing up.”

