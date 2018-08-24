Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passes away

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passed away on Friday morning. Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passed away on Friday morning.

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for his comic roles, died this morning at a hospital after a prolonged illness, a hospital official said. He was 63. The actor, who has featured in more than 350 films,

was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

“He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund since the last four-five days as his health had started deteriorating. He passed away today morning at about 5,” the hospital official told PTI.

Chavan, who also featured in numerous plays, is best remembered for his comic roles in Marathi films such as Jatra, Zapatlela, Pachadlele, Mumbaicha Dabewala and Shrimanta Damodar Panta, among others.

Moru Chi Mavshi is one of his famous plays in which he was appreciated for portraying a woman.

Marathi actor Saie Tamhankar tweeted her condolences and wrote, “Vijay Chavan ….. 🙏🏻 … May your soul rest in peace.” Actor Ajinkya Deo wrote, “A friend And a co actor Vijay chavan passed away this morning after a prolonged battle with an ailment a very fine actor well known for his Moruchi maushi character a super human being a fun person marathi films has lost a maushi deeply saddened RIP”.

