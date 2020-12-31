scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl

This is Manoj Tiwari's second daughter. He has an elder daughter from his previous marriage.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 12:45:30 pm
manoj tiwariManoj Tiwari shared the happy news via social media. (Photo: Instagram/Manoj Tiwari)

Actor and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has been blessed with a daughter. Tiwari shared the news on Thursday via Twitter.

Posting a photo of himself and the newborn, Tiwari wrote, “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे”

Filmmaker Manish Sharma, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Dolly Bindra, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao, BJP member Harish Khurana among others congratulated Manoj Tiwari on social media.

This is Tiwari’s second daughter. He has an elder daughter from his previous marriage.

Manoj Tiwari was primarily known for working in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry before he joined politics. He became a BJP member in 2013 and was elected the Delhi BJP President in 2016.

