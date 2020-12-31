Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl

Manoj Tiwari shared the happy news via social media. (Photo: Instagram/Manoj Tiwari)

Actor and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has been blessed with a daughter. Tiwari shared the news on Thursday via Twitter.

Posting a photo of himself and the newborn, Tiwari wrote, “मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे”

मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी… I am blessed with a baby girl… जय जगदंबे.. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JYarVvRf4X — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 30, 2020

Filmmaker Manish Sharma, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Dolly Bindra, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao, BJP member Harish Khurana among others congratulated Manoj Tiwari on social media.

This is Tiwari’s second daughter. He has an elder daughter from his previous marriage.

Manoj Tiwari was primarily known for working in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry before he joined politics. He became a BJP member in 2013 and was elected the Delhi BJP President in 2016.