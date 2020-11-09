Majid Majidi’s Sun Children is Iran’s entry for Oscars 2021

Sun Children was screened in competition at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. (Photo: Celluloid Dreams)

Filmmaker Majid Majidi’s latest movie Sun Children is Iran’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, reported Variety.

Earlier, Iranian films A Separation and The Salesman, both directed by Asghar Farhadi, have been successful in winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Picture.

The 2021 Oscars is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2021.

Sun Children stars Ali Nassirian, Javad Ezzati, Tannaz Tabatabaei, Rouhollah Zamani among others. The film is penned by Majid Majidi and Nima Javidi.

Sun Children, also called The Sun, was screened in competition at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. Zamani, a child actor in the film, won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the festival. Majidi was bestowed with the Lanterna Magica award.

The movie is about a group of kids who enroll in a charitable institution that educates street kids to steal an underground treasure.

Majid Majidi is best known for his debut film, Children of Heaven. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1998, but did not win.

His Beyond the Clouds hit screens in 2017. Set in India, the film starred Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan.

