Sunday, December 13, 2020
Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Mahira Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Neelofar, co-starring Fawad Khan.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | December 13, 2020 2:21:36 pm
mahira khan covid19 coronavirusMahira Khan has posted about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram. (Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram)

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The Raees star described her COVID-19 diagnosis as “rough” in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops – for your sake and others,” read Mahira’s statement.

Mahira only recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Neelofar, with actor Fawad Khan, in Lahore. She shared the pictures from the shoot in a Instagram post four days ago, showering praise on the cast and the crew and also sharing that she has left a piece of her soul with them.

“I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much.  Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film. Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon,” Mahira wrote.

Neelofar marks Mahira’s third screen outing with Fawad after the 2012 blockbuster drama Humsafar and the unreleased ambitious film, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

