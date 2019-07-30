Mahira Khan on sexist comments by Firdous Jamal: Let our fight be against the mindset

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has responded to harsh comments that were made against her by senior actor Firdous Jamal. In an interview with Diva Magazine Pakistan, TV actor Jamal had criticised her acting skills and made some ageist comments. He said, “Sorry to say, she has no skills of being a heroine. She is just a mediocre level model. Mahira is overaged and actresses of her age usually play the role of mothers and not the main heroine.”

Jamal’s comments were met with harsh criticism by other actors. Now, Khan has shared a post on Instagram where she thanked her supporters, “We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me- I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special.”

“As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That – I will continue to do. InshAllah,” she continued.

She further wrote, “In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other. I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means – thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude, X”

Soon after his comments made waves actors including Mawra Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt came out in support of Mahira Khan.

Mahira Khan has worked in Bollywood in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. She will next be seen in the Pakistani film Superstar.