Coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on Kannada TV shows, many stop midway

Kannada TV show Magalu Janaki aired its last episode on Friday. Kannada TV show Magalu Janaki aired its last episode on Friday.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the shooting of TV shows came to a standstill in Karnataka, forcing makers to re-air old episodes or end their serials abruptly, the latest being Magalu Janaki, directed by TN Seetharam.

Magalu Janaki aired its last episode on Friday, and Seetharam came on screen after the episode to share the news. He confirmed that the show is ending as it could not continue due to COVID-19 related restrictions on shooting.

“Due to COVID-19, we haven’t been shooting for Magalu Janaki after the lockdown was imposed. This serial started two years ago in July 2018. The way the audience received this show was unprecedented. I have made many TV serials, and audiences have watched them with interest and excitement. But the viewers and artistes who worked on the show considered Magalu Janaki to be a daughter of their own homes,” TN Seetharam said after the completion of the last episode.

Magalu Janaki is not alone. Other Kannada TV serials too have not resumed shooting, and have instead chosen to re-telecast old episodes. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a source at a private TV channel said, “We are now telecasting old episodes since the production houses have not completely started the shooting of serials though the government has given permission to the producers to resume their projects by following all the guidelines and taking necessary precautions to safeguard the cast and crew.”

Last month, the Karnataka government allowed TV producers to resume shooting. However, the cast and crew were only allowed to shoot inside the studio. In other words, no outdoor shooting. Various other conditions were laid down by the government to allow the television industry to resume its operations.

Besides Kannada TV serials, reality shows have also been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. A source at a private TV channel said one of their music reality shows stopped midway without announcing the winner.

