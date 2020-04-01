Madhuri Dixit to conduct free online dance classes during lockdown

Madhuri Dixit is set to give free online dance classes during the lockdown. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit is set to give free online dance classes during the lockdown. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Bollywood’s dancing queen, Madhuri Dixit is all set to teach her dancing moves to anyone and everyone through her online dance academy Dance With Madhuri. Through this initiative the actor hopes that people can fight anxiety and stay fit while staying locked up inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor posted a video on her social media platforms to announce this initiative. In the video, she says, “It has been almost three weeks that we have been home, under the lockdown. We all are going through some very difficult times, that’s why we at Dance With Madhuri have decided to spread some joy and happiness through what we do best -dance, through the initiatives #LearnAMove #ShareAMove. From today, April 1 to April 30, every week, two of our top dance lessons will be available for everyone for free on DanceWithMadhuri.com. So, let’s not wait any longer, let’s dance. I also want to remind you all to please stay indoors and stay safe. We will get through this and come out stronger together. Take care. Come, dance with me.”

For this initiative the actor has collaborated with Bollywood’s top choreographers like Terence Lewis, Remo D’souza, Pandit Birju Maharaj and Saroj Khan.

Madhuri has been learning dance from childhood. She says, “dancing has been my passion since the age of 3, and it just grows stronger with time. DWM is an expression of my gratitude to my ever loving fans who have contributed to what I am today.”

She further adds, “Dance is one of the best forms of workout. So, it becomes a double bonanza to learn dance, learn some moves and stay fit. Staying home is the only option right now and we are trying to help people make the best of the situation we are in today. So, take a chance and shake a leg online, safe and sound at home with Dance With Madhuri.”

Madhuri Dixit had launched her online dance academy, Dance With Madhuri in 2013. The platform offers one-on-one virtual dance lessons in various dance styles like Bollywood, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Bollyhop, Jazz, Ballet and more.

