Love Matters has Evelyn Sharma solving long-distance relationship problems

The first episode of the new podcast Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma is out now. The podcast, hosted by Bollywood actor Evelyn, deals with the matters of the heart and the relationship issues that one might be facing in their life. The first episode of the podcast series deals with long-distance relationships.

The podcast has been produced by The Indian Express and DW (Deutsche Welle).

The 25-minute episode has Evelyn and two of her celebrity friends helping a listener through her relationship problems. Singer Benny Dayal and his wife Catherine Dayal are the special guests on this episode. Benny, who lives in India, and Catherine, who is currently in the US, were in a long-distance relationship for a few years when they were dating and even now, they sometimes spend months apart because of work and family.

Gauri, a woman from Bangalore, shares her love problems with the guests and tells them about her boyfriend, who lives in Germany. Catherine suggests that they should keep in touch as much as possible, and Benny suggests that the best way to maintain a good relationship is by being transparent.

The episode also has Evelyn talking about her relationship with her now-husband Tushaan Bhindi and how they navigated through long-distance while they were dating each other.

The description of the episode reads, “How do I keep my relationship going when I’m thousands of miles from my boyfriend? How do we communicate and trust each other? Gauri, a 22 year-old student from Bangalore sent us these questions and in this episode, we tried to help her find answers. Listen to host Evelyn Sharma as she speaks to her friends Benny Dayal, the playback singer, and Cathy, his entrepreneur wife, about dealing with the challenges of a long-distance relationship. The couple let us in on the secrets of how they make it work and also give Gauri some advice. And, there’s a little surprise at the end of the show.”