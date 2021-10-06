Love Matters has Evelyn Sharma talking about sex positivity and sexual health

The second episode of the new podcast Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma is out. The podcast, hosted by Bollywood actor Evelyn, deals with matters of the heart and relationship issues that one might be facing in their life. The second episode deals with the subject of talking about sex openly.

The podcast has been produced by The Indian Express and DW (Deutsche Welle).

In the episode, Evelyn Sharma is joined by sex positivity influencer Leeza Mangaldas. A listener from Bangalore shares that her mother found her morning-after pill, and things got awkward. So just to cover up, she made an excuse that this was a prank played by friends. The story brings up the conversation of talking about sex openly with parents.

The 23-minute episode has Evelyn remarking that Indian families are quite shy when it comes to talking about sex. Leeza suggests that parents and children can discuss the subject, but with caution, given the cultural conditioning.

Leeza also discusses her journey as a sex positivity influencer. Evelyn shared her experience of coming to India for the first time and how sex is used to market everything including songs and movies, but no one really talks about sex.

The listener from Bangalore asks another question where she wonders that from a huge pool of information on the internet, how can she find the right information about sex? Leeza suggests that one should not try to self-diagnose if a medical condition arises, and should consult a doctor for questions related to sexual health.

The description of the episode reads, “Our listener has an awkward moment after her mom finds the morning after pill in her bag. She also wonders how to reassure her boyfriend she‘s having a good time in bed. In this episode, Evelyn Sharma speaks to sex positivity influencer Leeza Mangaldas to get advice for our listener. Leeza, a popular sex-positivity influencer on Instagram, answers questions on everything from female pleasure to safe sex. Her aim is to normalise conversations around sex and Evelyn and Leeza don’t shy away from the subject!”