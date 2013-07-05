Lootera designer on how she put together a vintage look for Sonakshi Sinha

Said to be the golden era of Bollywood,the fifties decade was high on style quotient,covering the entire gamut of flamboyance to understated elegance. A part of this vintage charm can be seen in the promos of Vikramaditya Motwanes upcoming film Lootera,where Sonakshi Sinha is shown dressed up in tasteful,but simple attire. She plays a young girl from a zamindar family based in Kolkata,which explains why her outfits reflect sophistication. Its a far cry from the low cut blouses in bright prints and colourful chiffon sarees that she wore in Dabangg.

Back to the 50s

Vikram was very sure about how he wanted the characters of his film to look,and he wanted them to belong to the 1950s. He didnt want any outfit or accessory that looked like it belonged to the current generation, said Subarna Ray Chaudhuri,the costume designer for the film. Chaudhuri had to do extensive research before she could finalise the outfits. Sinhas look is inspired by the women of the fifties,including timeless Bollywood actresses like Nutan,Geeta Bali,Suchitra Sen among others. I had to watch almost 300 odd songs to get ideas. But the main source of inspiration was my aunt,who belongs to the royal Vardhaman gharana. She showed me some photographs,where I got a chance to see how women of the zamindar families dressed up. Like always,I also spoke to several old women in Kolkata and asked them for their old photographs. I used them as reference for Sonakshis look,and it helped, states Chaudhuri.

Colours galore

To avoid wasting both time and money,Vikram made sure that the colour palette and designs of the set were ready before the costume designer began work on the outfits; she was then asked to source the fabrics and colours accordingly. Flashy colours gave way to organic,bright hues in this film. One can also see Sinha wearing high neck blouses with elbow length sleeves. Chaudhuri adds,I had to visit old saree shops in Kolkata. During one such visit,I saw an old saree with a beautiful border. It was torn,but I went ahead and bought it. I used the border on a Chanderi saree,which is worn by Sinha in a Durga pooja scene. The designer sourced a variety of traditional sarees like Bengal handloom,Benarasi,Chanderi among others,for this look.

Accessorise it!

Chaudhuri travelled to Kolkata time and again to hunt for vintage items that could be used as add-ons. Accessories in the film go the minimalist way. To maintain the elegant look,simple add-ons like gold baalis with intricate designs,traditional kaan pashas,pearl necklaces,antique broaches,Victorian saree clips among others were used. Vikram told me to avoid chunky accessories,as it didnt go with the era in which the film is set. So,I used traditional accessories which were a staple in those days. For reference,I went through my aunts jewellery box,and thats when I thought of looking for accessories in some old traditional shops in Kolkata, mentioned Chaudhuri.

Shades of grey

As the film progresses,there is a change in Sinhas character,which reflects in the muted colour palette of her outfits. Her look in the scenes shot at Dalhousie is completely different. A lot of monochromatic hues were used to match Sinhas sombre mood,and the dark,cold weather of Dalhousie. We stuck to colours like black,brown,and dark green to give it a dull,gloomy effect. As the character now lives in a colder region,I have used thicker sarees like matka silk, elaborates Chaudhuri. When the character takes to wearing shawls and cardigans,the designer used thinner fabrics like georgette and handloom cotton for the saree to avoid making the outfit look heavy and thick.

Style diaries

Chaudhuri gave inputs on classic hair and make-up styles as well. Sinha is seen sporting the no make-up look; kajal is the only thing that stands out in the heroines make-up. Home-made paste kajal was used to define Sinhas eyes,along with a winged liner à la Sharmila Tagore. Since the director wanted Sinha to look demure,the hairstyles were restricted to traditional side-locks,buns,and braids. To complete the look,Chaudhuri sourced a lot of hair accessories as well. If there is one thing that defines Sonakshis look in the film,it is elegance, says Chaudhuri. The overall look is very feminine,sophisticated,minimalist and pure. Almost like a blooming bud,which you cant help,but fall in love with.

Saree Soiree!

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen wearing nine different sarees in the song Sanwaar loon,and the best part about this track is that it was shot in one day. Sinha didnt waste any time in between shots,and took less than 15 minutes to get ready. We kept all the sarees ready well in advance. The biggest task was to drape the saree and get Sonakshi ready for the song within the time allotted to us. After a small touch-up,she used to rush for her next change and get ready within minutes. It was because of her dedication that the song was completed successfully in a day. She has zero starry tantrums, said Chaudhuri.

Ranveer goes retro

Ranveer Singh looks every inch like a man from the golden era. While many say that his look reminds them of the legendary actor Dev Anand,the designer admits to having taken inspiration from famous Hollywood characters,including Indiana Jones. To make his outfits look worn-out and vintage,Chaudhuri had to send his clothes to the Dhobi Ghat around six-seven times for a wash. You cant get a natural,worn-out look if the outfit comes straight from a high-end laundry. So,to get the desired effect,I decided to get it washed several times by the dhobis,before it was finally used in the film, adds the designer.

