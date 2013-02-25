Life of Pi wins Best Original Score cinematography,VFX Oscars

Ang Lee’s Life of Pi,about a shipwrecked Indian boy,registered early wins at the 85th Academy awards by taking home the trophies for the Best Original Score,Cinematography and Visual Effects.

Music director Mychael Danna won an Oscar in the Best Original Score category for his work in ‘Life Of Pi’.

Danna has had a very close collaboration with Lee as they have worked together in the past for films like ‘The Ice Storm’ and ‘Ride with the Devil’.

Danna,who is married to Indian origin Aparna Dana,spent more than a year working on the music for the film with Lee,at first discussing the philosophical elements of Yann Martel’s novel,on which the movie is based.

The orchestra was recorded in LA on the 20th Century Fox lot,while various other elements were recorded around the world.

The first composed piece for the film was the song ‘Pi’s Lullaby’,which he wrote with the South Indian singer Bombay Jayashri.

Danna,who is known for creating distinctive and layered musical palettes,has had a longtime fascination with India as he has previously worked with Indian origin filmmakers Deepa Mehta for ‘Water’ and Mira Nair for ‘Monsoon Wedding’.

Danna recently won a Golden Globe for his ‘Life Of Pi’ score.

Claudio Miranda won the best cinematography trophy for his stunning camera work in the 3D movie.

A nervous Miranda said the film,which was largely shot in a huge water tank,was “quite a piece” to make.

“Wow,this movie was quite a piece to make. We did it…. I can’t even speak,” said a nervous Miranda before ending his speech by thanking director Lee,his wife and daughter.

The film also won in the visual effects category with Joe Letteri,Eric Saindon,David Clayton and R Christopher White taking home the golden statuette.

The team paid tribute to the Rhythm & Hues,the company behind the VFX,which has filed for bankruptcy.

The awards were presented by The Avengers team Robert Downey Jr,Chris Evans,Mark Ruffalo,Chris Hemsworth,Jeremy Renner and Samuel L Jackson.

