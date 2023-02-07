Lee Seung-gi confirms wedding with Lee Da-in in April, shares emotional post: ‘I proposed and she accepted’

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi announced his marriage to Lee Da-in. He took to Instagram and shared a letter, announcing the news. He also shared his wedding plans, saying that they will tie the knot on April 7.

He wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이승기 Leeseunggi (@leeseunggi.official)

He continued, “She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you.”

A singer and actor, Lee Seung-gi is known for his shows A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and The King Two Hearts. Lee Da-in has starred in Hwarang and Alice among others.