scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Lee Seung-gi confirms wedding with Lee Da-in in April, shares emotional post: ‘I proposed and she accepted’

Lee Seung-gi took to Instagram and shared a letter, announcing the news. He also shared his wedding plans, saying that they would plan to tie the knot on April 7.

Lee Seung-giLee Seung-gi to tie the knot with Lee Da-in(Photo: Instagram/ Lee Da-in, Lee Seun-gi)

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi announced his marriage to Lee Da-in. He took to Instagram and shared a letter, announcing the news. He also shared his wedding plans, saying that they will tie the knot on April 7.

He wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.”

Also Read |Lee Seung-gi addresses break-up reports with Lee Da-in: ‘Please blame me for my flaws…’

He continued, “She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

A singer and actor, Lee Seung-gi is known for his shows A Korean Odyssey, Vagabond, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and The King Two Hearts. Lee Da-in has starred in Hwarang and Alice among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:42 IST
Next Story

AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC rejects bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close