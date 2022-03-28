Lee Min-ho to star in romantic comedy set in space, helmed by It’s Okay To Not Be Okay director

After creating a stir with Apple TV’s Pachinko, Lee Min-ho has signed up for an upcoming drama, Ask The Stars. The show is touted to be a romantic comedy about an astronaut and a tourist who meet and fall in love at a space station. It will be helmed by director Park Shin Woo of the critically acclaimed show, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Lovestruck in the City. The script will be penned by writer Seo Sook Hyang, who is known for hits like Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate) and Pasta.

Lee Min-ho would be playing the role of Gong Ryong, an obstetrician-gynaecologist with a strong sense of responsibility. He arrives at the space station as a tourist, unaware of how his life will turn upside down. Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin will star as Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim. The show will release in 2023.

Lee Min-ho was last seen in Pachinko, which chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family, beginning with a forbidden romance, culminating in a overwhelming saga that takes place in Korea, Japan and America. Lee plays the role of Hansu, a character with grey shades—a far cry from the prince charming roles that he has normally played. Lee Min-ho had in fact, auditioned for the role. “The character is very different from anything I have ever done before. I’ve always had this thirst for trying out something new, and this was the perfect opportunity,” Lee Min ho- had said earlier.

Lee Min-ho has starred in several popular Korean dramas, including Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, The Legend Of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch.