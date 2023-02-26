Lee Jong-suk addresses relationship with IU, recalls her support during the ‘turbulent’ phase of his life: ‘Her existence gives me strength…’

South Korean stars Lee Jong-suk and IU took their fans by surprise when they announced they were in a relationship. In a recent interview, Lee Jong-suk, known for his several shows including Romance is a Bonus Book and Big Mouth, mentioned that he had been through a turbulent time after his military service and hinted that IU had been a source of great support and comfort to him.

Speaking to Esquire Korea he said, “It might sound like a cliché if I say that her existence itself gives me [a place to] rely on and strength. But so many other people besides myself are comforted by her music, her lyrics, and her comforting words. It’s the same for me, too. The only difference is that I receive that kind of comfort while having a conversation [with her]. But above all, we’ve been friends for quite some time, and I find her to be the funniest friend in the whole world. As I mentioned before, when entering my 30s, I was comforted a lot by that person who was my friend.”

He also said that they’ve been friends since his mid-20s, indicating that they met each other when they were rather young. “So, when she tells me, ‘You’ve become a lot more mature now,’ I feel like I want to become even more mature. Moreover, I think to myself that I want to become a much better human being than I am now,” he added.

On December 31, 2022, Korean online outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, and the Big Mouth star had been dating for about four months. The two wrote letters to their fans, addressing their relationship. IU wrote, “He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement…”

Calling IU as “that friend from the articles”, Jong-suk wrote he met the singer when he was in his mid-20s and his feelings for her were real even back then. “… and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this… How should I say this.. Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart,” he had said in his post.