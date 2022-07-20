scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, Joyland, Jai Bhim part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne line-up

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be held in the Victorian capital from August 12-20, both in person and virtually.

July 20, 2022 3:24:23 pm
Suriya and Aamir KhanWhile Jai Bhim will be screened under Beyond Bollywood segment, Laal Singh Chaddha will be screened in Hurrah Bollywood section. (Photos: 2D_ENTPVTLDT/Twitter, AKPPL_Official/Twitter)

The 2022 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will screen films such as the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa and the acclaimed Pakistani title Joyland. The film gala will be held in the Victorian capital from August 12-20, both in person and virtually, the organisers said.

According to the festival website, the IFFM will showcase movies across categories such as feature films, documentaries and short films along with an homage to master filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha — gearing to be released in theatres on August 11 — other films that are part of the Hurrah Bollywood segment are Ranveer Singh-fronted cricket drama 83, Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and three Prime Video original films Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined Sardar Udham and Jalsa, which featured Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

The Beyond Bollywood section of the festival will present Dobaaraa, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, the acclaimed Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, Aparna Sen’s The Rapist, Two Sisters and a Husband by director Shlok Sharma, Jhini Bini Chadariya (Ritesh Sharma) and Shankar’s Fairies among others.

Films from the subcontinent at the festival includes Pakistani movie Joyland, written and directed by debutant Saim Sadiq, which had won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival; Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, which was Bhutan’s entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards, among others.

As part of the Satyajit Ray Tribute, the festival will showcase the Apu trilogy: Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar.

Short films to be screened at the IFFM include the Naseeruddin Shah-starrer The Daughter and director Vijayeta Kumar’s Kicking Balls. The documentary section will include titles like Ayena (Mirror), Ladies Only and W.O.M.B Women of My Billion. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is the guest of honour at the festival, which will be attended by actors Samantha Prabhu, Tamannaah and 83 director Kabir Khan.

