Kunal Kamra, his family test positive for COVID-19: ‘Take second wave very seriously’

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 32-year-old informed that while he is quarantined at home, his parents, who also tested positive for COVID-19, are in a hospital. “My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon,” he tweeted, informing his fans to “please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful.”

Apart from Kunal, many celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus in last few weeks. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt were among the few who shared the news of being under quarantine on social media platforms.

India is facing the second wave of the pandemic. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said

With inputs of PTI