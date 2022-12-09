scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Actor-filmmaker Kristen Stewart will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said Friday that Kristen Stewart will head the international jury in 2023.

The American actor, screenwriter and director, who starred in the Twilight series and recently played Princess Diana in Spencer, for which she received an Oscar nomination, will lead the judges’ panel at the 73rd Berlinale.

“She’s one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement, adding that “with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between U.S. and Europe.”

Kristen Stewart made her directorial and screenwriting debut in 2018, and was a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival that year. The Berlin International Film Festival takes place from February 16-26.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:44:31 pm
