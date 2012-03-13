Kristen Stewart goes topless for ‘On The Road’

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart has shed her clothes for her upcoming film ‘On The Road’.

The film is an adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s seminal novel of the same name and the 21-year-old actress’s modesty is maintained by clever camera angles,reported Daily Mail online.

The actress has gone topless while sitting in a car next to similarly clothes free actors Garrett Hedlund and Sam Riley in the trailer of her new film.

The story is about Dean (Hedlund) and Sal (Riley),two friends looking for thrills on road trips across America,from New York to the West Coast and then back again.

The film also stars Kirsten Dunst,Amy Adams,Viggo Mortensen and Steve Buscemi and is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this year.

