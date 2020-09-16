Korean actor Oh In-hye passes away at 36

Korean actor Oh In-hye passed away at the age of 36. (Photo: Oh In-hye/YouTube)

Korean actor Oh In-hye died at a hospital in South Korea on Monday, Variety reported. She was 36.

The publication reports that Oh In-hye was found unconscious by her friend at her home in Incheon and was taken to a hospital. The police has said in a statement that there is no reason to suspect murder, but they are suspecting suicide as she was suffering from depression.

“It appears she made an extreme choice,” a police spokesperson said. The investigation is still underway.

Oh In-hye made her debut with the 2011 film Sin of a Family. The actor then appeared in movies like Red Vacance, Black Wedding, The Plan. She was recently seen in the TV show 539 Yeonnam-dong.

