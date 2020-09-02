Kokilaben song maker releases another track, this time on comedian Zakhir Khan

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate has released a new song featuring stand-up comedian Zakhir Khan (Photo: Instagram/yashrajmukhate).

After his viral Kokilaben song, musician Yashraj Mukhate is back with a brand new creation called “Zakurrrr.” The clip was shared by Mukhate on Wednesday, and it already has over 160,000 views.

The video features sequences from comedian Zakhir Khan’s stand-up routine. In the clip, Khan can be heard saying, “Rhythm hai. Mushkil nai hai. Hmm. Achha Theeke. Do minute baat karti hai, kehti hai wow. Aur wo hai na Zakurrrr wala wo.”

Yashraj Mukhate shared the post with a caption that read, “Zakurrrr • Thank you for making us laugh @zakirkhan_208, hope you like this • Hmm. Achha. Theeke. #zakirkhan #yashrajmukhate.”

Just like the Kokilaben song, “Zakurrrr” also has a catchy tune and has been mixed well to give it a rhythm comparable to that of a properly produced studio song. Creative and fun, the listeners are already warming up to the mix.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, music producer Yashraj Mukhate had explained the reason behind the unique manner he edits his creations. Stating that he wants his songs to reach a wider audience, Mukhate told indianexpress.com, “I never expected it to go viral this way. But now that it has, I am sure people will expect a lot from me. Since they have loved this format, I will work on it more. However, I would also want them to enjoy my original compositions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd