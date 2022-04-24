When Twenty Five Twenty one star Kim Tae-ri apologised for unhappy ending after fan uproar: ‘Breaking up with first love like that is so sad…’

South Korean star Kim Tae-ri turns 32 today. The actor was recently seen in the show Twenty Five Twenty One that created quite the storm among fans owing to its bittersweet ending. The series revolved around the love story between an aspiring fencer Na Hee-do and a broadcast journalist Baek Yi-jin, played by Nam Joo-hyuk, in the aftermath of the IMF crisis in the 1990s. Much to the anguish of fans, the two did not end up together.

In an interview after the finale ended earlier in April, as quoted by Soompi, Kim Tae-ri said that she felt apologetic about the ending. “While watching the drama, I also felt that Hee-do was so loveable and that Baek Yi-jin was such a good and warm person. It was the same for Hee-do. Wouldn’t it have been [viewers’] desire for their mutually supportive relationship to continue on until the end? And until marriage, if marriage was the end? If I was a viewer and not the actor, I would’ve supported their happy ending too. I feel apologetic because so many viewers supported us. I’m sad too.”



She also mentioned that she was quite upset with the ending. “I was so sad. Everyone has a first love, but my first love wasn’t anything like Hee-do and Yi-jin’s. They had such a fantasy-like first love. Doesn’t it feel like they had everything you could add to a first love? Breaking up with that kind of first love was so sad to me.”

Twenty Five Twenty One begins with a young girl Kim Min-chae reading her mother, Na Hee-do’s diaries, that reveals the name of her first love, Baek Yi-jin. As the story progresses, it is revealed that the two broke up in a rather bitter fashion. Yet, for the longest time, fans were debating whether Kim Min-chae was Baek Yi-jin’s daughter. There was an uproar after the finale, as many fans felt rather heartbroken and cheated that the two did not end up together and demanded a Season 2.