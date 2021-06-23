Kim Seon-ho’s Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to stream on Netflix

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, starring Start-Up actor Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, is coming to Netflix. A remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr Handy, the romantic comedy will premiere on tvN in the second half of 2021. The date for its release on Netflix hasn’t been announced yet.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha chronicles the romance between the neighbourhood handyman Hong Doo-sik and dentist Yoon Hye-jin.

As per the synopsis, Yoon Hye-jin is a ‘realist’, but she is curious about the dependable Hong Doo-sik, who seems to be the first call for everyone in the neighbourhood. Officially, he might be unemployed, but yet he always seems busy. A romance is waiting to brew between the two of them.

The first table read for the film took place in April 2021.

Kim Seon-ho became an international sensation after starring in the tvN show Start-Up, which also featured Bae Suzy and Nam hoo-jyuk. The show revolved around a woman who wanted to become the next Steve Jobs, and gets stuck in a complicated love triangle, invloving her childhood sweetheart (Seon-ho) and the man pretending to be her childhood lover (Nam hoo-jyuk). Fans suffered ‘second lead syndrome’, as most of them rooted for Kim Seon-ho.

Shin Min-a is known for her roles in shows such as A Love To Kill, My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox and Oh My Venus.