Kim Seon-ho donated to children’s leukaemia foundation, agency says he did it privately: ‘We are cautious…’

Kim Seon-ho, who has been keeping a low profile of late, made a generous contribution to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation. According to the media outlet Munhwa Ilbo, Kim Seon-ho donated 50 million won (approximately $41,740) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in December. A source close to the actor had asked the foundation to not disclose this information to the public.

Kim Seon-ho’s agency SALT Entertainment reacted to the reports and released a statement, “Kim Seon Ho donated 50 million won to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in December of last year. We are cautious about revealing the details because he did it privately, so we ask for your understanding.” Earlier, Seon-ho donated 100 million won (approximately 83,410 dollars) to the foundation.

Kim Seon-ho was embroiled in controversy last year, after his former girlfriend wrote a post, accusing him of manipulation and gaslighting, and forcing her to undergo an abortion. The post went viral and Seon-Ho had released a statement, apologising for his actions. However, the effect was instantaneous as Seon-Ho was dropped from ads, and two films he was supposed to star in, Dog Days and 2′ O Clock Data. Korean outlet Dispatch later did its own investigation in the matter, claiming that contrary to what the woman mentioned in her post about them having to keep their relationship a secret, the couple was spotted at a cafe. Messages between her and Seon Ho were disclosed where she ‘apologised’ for lying about her whereabouts on one occasion. Messages were released by Seon-Ho, showing that the couple had deliberated over the abortion, and they did not break up owing to his fame, but due to her ‘unsettling actions’. After the investigation, Kim Seon-ho’s life seemed to slowly get back on track, but he has not posted anything on Instagram since then.