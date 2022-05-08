Kim Seon-ho shares first post seven months after controversy, apologises to fans: ‘Sorry that I made you go through difficult times…’

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho emerged on Instagram after seven months of silence to thank his fans for their birthday wishes. The actor had almost vanished from the public eye after his girlfriend accused him of emotional abuse and forcing her to get an abortion done.

On May 7, a day before his birthday, Kim Seon-ho took to Instagram and wrote, “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.” Seon-ho rang in his 36th birthday and is currently shooting his upcoming film, Sad Tropics.

Last month, he was seen at the airport as he returned from Thailand to Seoul. Korean outlet Dispatch shared a video of the actor at the airport, greeting the paparazzi who were taking numerous photos of him. His managers quickly took him to the car.

Kim Seon-ho, who shot to fame with Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha, was mired in controversy after his ex-girlfriend had written an anonymous post saying that the actor had been emotionally abusive to her. While Kim Seon-ho released a note of apology, Dispatch later conducted a lengthy investigation and spoke to his friends and family, who insisted that he had been framed.

The outlet showed that contrary to what the woman mentioned in her post about them having to keep their relationship a secret, the couple was spotted at a cafe. The story didn’t end there, as messages between her and Seon-ho were disclosed where she ‘apologised’ for lying about her whereabouts on one occasion. For months, Kim Seon-ho kept away from social media while fans flooded his photos with comments, asking about his whereabouts. According to reports, apart from Sad Tropics, the actor has not signed any project for 2022.