Kim Seon-ho expected to make small screen comeback with historical drama a year after controversy, actor’s agency comments

A year after he was embroiled in a controversy, Kim Seon-ho is slowly making his return to the small screen. The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star is expected to be returning with the drama Hash’s Shinru. His agency commented on the JTBC report saying, “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama ‘Hash’s Shinru,’ and he is positively in talks.”

Hash’s Shinru is set in the backdrop of the days of King Sejong, also referred to as the Joseon Renaissance. The historical romance revolves around crown prince Lee Hyang, a scientist, and Hae Roo, a mysterious woman who possesses the power of seeing the future. Author Yoon Yi Soo, who wrote the original novel of the same name, will pen the script. Soo had also written the award-winning show Love in The Moonlight, which had starred Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung.

Kim Seon-ho will reportedly play the role of King Sejong in Hash’s Shinru. The actor has kept a rather low profile since last year, after he was accused of being emotional abusive towards his ex-girlfriend and forcing her to undertake an abortion. The actor apologised and was subsequently dropped from several endorsements and shows. On his birthday this year, he said, “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.” The actor also shot for the film The Tropics, amid the brewing controversy.