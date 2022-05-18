scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Kim Sae-ron booked for drunk driving, actor’s agency and Hunting Dogs team release statement

Kim Sae-ron reportedly crashed into a guardrail and a tree. While the actor was given a breathalyser test at the scene, she requested a blood test as well for which she was taken to a hospital.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 3:31:38 pm
Kim Sae-ronKim Sae-ron booked for drunk driving. (Photo: Instagram/Kim sae-ron)

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron is currently being investigated for driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol. According to Asia Economy, police officers were sent to the district of Cheongdam in Gangnam after they received several reports of a vehicle driving unsteadily. Kim then reportedly crashed into a guardrail and a tree around 8 am. While the actor was given a breathalyser test at the scene, she requested a blood test as well for which she was taken to a hospital. A source from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station told Soompi, “Kim Sae Ron has been booked under the charges of drunk driving this morning.”

Her agency Goldmedalist Entertainment released a statement which read, “Kim Sae-ron took a blood test for accurate results, and after the test, she was escorted home by her guardian without additional investigation. The results of the blood test will be available in two weeks, and Kim Sae-ron will faithfully respond to the police’s questioning afterward.”

Also Read |AOA’s Mina breaks up with boyfriend, apologises to fans over cheating row: ‘I acted like a sly fox’

The production crew of Kim Sae-ron’s Netflix show Hunting Dogs said, “We’re currently in the middle of filming. The shooting schedule will be adjusted, and the public schedule will be announced as soon as it is arranged after a thorough discussion.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sae-ron is known for her shows Can You Hear My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Secret Healer, Leverage, Love Playlist and Nobody Knows.

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement