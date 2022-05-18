Kim Sae-ron booked for drunk driving, actor’s agency and Hunting Dogs team release statement

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron is currently being investigated for driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol. According to Asia Economy, police officers were sent to the district of Cheongdam in Gangnam after they received several reports of a vehicle driving unsteadily. Kim then reportedly crashed into a guardrail and a tree around 8 am. While the actor was given a breathalyser test at the scene, she requested a blood test as well for which she was taken to a hospital. A source from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station told Soompi, “Kim Sae Ron has been booked under the charges of drunk driving this morning.”

Her agency Goldmedalist Entertainment released a statement which read, “Kim Sae-ron took a blood test for accurate results, and after the test, she was escorted home by her guardian without additional investigation. The results of the blood test will be available in two weeks, and Kim Sae-ron will faithfully respond to the police’s questioning afterward.”

The production crew of Kim Sae-ron’s Netflix show Hunting Dogs said, “We’re currently in the middle of filming. The shooting schedule will be adjusted, and the public schedule will be announced as soon as it is arranged after a thorough discussion.”

Sae-ron is known for her shows Can You Hear My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Secret Healer, Leverage, Love Playlist and Nobody Knows.