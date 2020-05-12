Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Kevin Pietersen’s dance videos are unintentionally hilarious

Kevin Pietersen is making the most of the lockdown period by participating in TikTok challenges.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2020 12:02:12 pm
Kevin Pietersen TikTok videos Kevin Pietersen can’t dance saala. (Photo: Kevin Pietersen/Instagram)

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen sure knows how to keep his fans on social media entertained. The 39-year-old, who retired in 2018, is a hit with fans on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Recently, Pietersen attempted “Butta Bomma” hook-step. He shared the video on his TikTok profile and asked, “am I getting any better?”

@kevinpietersen

#tictok #dance #tiktokindia 🕺🕺🕺Am I getting any better???

♬ original sound – SwAmy PriyAzz💕 – SwAmy PriyAzz💕

The Allu Arjun song has been trending ever since the release of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Many celebrities, including cricketers, singers and Bollywood actors, have been making videos on it.

@kevinpietersen

#StepChallenge 🕺

♬ chal mar Pradeep version – pradeepramesh1

Meanwhile, in another video, Kevin Pietersen performed on “Chal Maar” track featuring Prabhudheva.

@kevinpietersen

🕺 #houseoftiktok 🤣

♬ OTTAGATHAI KHATIKHO – SAMIER

However, we cannot be sure if Pietersen is getting better at dancing, especially after looking at his performance on “Ottagathai Kattiko” song from Gentleman.

