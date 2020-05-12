Celebrities on TikTok: Kevin Pietersen’s dance videos are unintentionally hilarious

Kevin Pietersen can’t dance saala. (Photo: Kevin Pietersen/Instagram) Kevin Pietersen can’t dance saala. (Photo: Kevin Pietersen/Instagram)

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen sure knows how to keep his fans on social media entertained. The 39-year-old, who retired in 2018, is a hit with fans on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Recently, Pietersen attempted “Butta Bomma” hook-step. He shared the video on his TikTok profile and asked, “am I getting any better?”

The Allu Arjun song has been trending ever since the release of his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Many celebrities, including cricketers, singers and Bollywood actors, have been making videos on it.

Meanwhile, in another video, Kevin Pietersen performed on “Chal Maar” track featuring Prabhudheva.

However, we cannot be sure if Pietersen is getting better at dancing, especially after looking at his performance on “Ottagathai Kattiko” song from Gentleman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd