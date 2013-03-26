Katrina Kaif pays Rs. 4.5 cr advance tax,beats Kareena,Priyanka

- Lawsuit filed against Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and others for ‘breach of contract’
- Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha share snippets from Da-Bangg rehearsals
- Baba Siddique’s Iftar party: Katrina, Jacqueline, Shilpa show how to give your ethnic wardrobe a trendsetting make-over with these outfits
Katrina Kaif,who has had a busy 2012,has become the highest tax payer among the actresses in Bollywood.
According to reports,Katrina has apparently paid Rs. 4.5 crore as advance tax beating her rival Kareena Kapoor by a narrow margin. Kareena has paid Rs. 4 crore as advance tax.
Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was trailing behind with Rs.2 crore.
Katrina’s two including Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 2012.
Katrina is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films Dhoom:3 with Aamir Khan in Switzerland.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App