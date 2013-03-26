Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Katrina Kaif pays Rs. 4.5 cr advance tax,beats Kareena,Priyanka

Katrina has apparently paid Rs. 4.5 crore as advance tax.

Written by Sarika Sharma | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2013 10:43:08 am
Katrina Kaif,who has had a busy 2012,has become the highest tax payer among the actresses in Bollywood.

According to reports,Katrina has apparently paid Rs. 4.5 crore as advance tax beating her rival Kareena Kapoor by a narrow margin. Kareena has paid Rs. 4 crore as advance tax.

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra was trailing behind with Rs.2 crore.

Katrina’s two including Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 2012.

Katrina is currently shooting for Yash Raj Films Dhoom:3 with Aamir Khan in Switzerland.

