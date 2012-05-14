Katrina Kaif awaits marriage proposal

Written by Agencies | Mumbai | Published: May 14, 2012 5:36:41 pm
Actress Katrina Kaif today said that she is still waiting for someone to propose marrriage to her.
“To get married one has to be asked about it. When I am asked I will let you know. I have no idea who am I waiting for,” said Katrina.
Katrina Kaif has been linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor after her break-up with Salman Khan.
Asked whether Ranbir is the man she is waiting for to pop-up the marriage proposal,Katrina said,”I thought you would suggest someone. I am disappointed.”
