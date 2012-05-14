Katrina Kaif awaits marriage proposal

Actress Katrina Kaif today said that she is still waiting for someone to propose marrriage to her.

“To get married one has to be asked about it. When I am asked I will let you know. I have no idea who am I waiting for,” said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif has been linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor after her break-up with Salman Khan.

Asked whether Ranbir is the man she is waiting for to pop-up the marriage proposal,Katrina said,”I thought you would suggest someone. I am disappointed.”

