Thursday, June 14, 2018
Katrina Kaif awaits marriage proposal

Katrina Kaif has been linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor after her break-up with Salman Khan.

Written by Agencies | Mumbai | Published: May 14, 2012 5:36:41 pm
Actress Katrina Kaif today said that she is still waiting for someone to propose marrriage to her.

“To get married one has to be asked about it. When I am asked I will let you know. I have no idea who am I waiting for,” said Katrina.

Asked whether Ranbir is the man she is waiting for to pop-up the marriage proposal,Katrina said,”I thought you would suggest someone. I am disappointed.”

