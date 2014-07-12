Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Kate Upton vows not to wear pyjamas in public

Kate Upton feels she needs to up her style quotient and has decided not to wear pyjamas in public.

By: Press Trust of India | London | Published: July 12, 2014 11:51:30 am
Kate Upton said she does not make enough effort to dress up for the paparazzi. (Source: Reuters) Kate Upton said she does not make enough effort to dress up for the paparazzi. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Model Kate Upton feels she needs to up her style quotient and has decided not to wear pyjamas in public.

Upton, 22, said she does not make enough effort to dress up for the paparazzi, reported Contactmusic.

“Sure, I do. I think it’s usually when I’m coming off of a plane. That’s where all the paparazzi are and I’ll be strolling out in my PJs. I have to pick that game up,” Upton said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now