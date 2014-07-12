Kate Upton vows not to wear pyjamas in public

Kate Upton said she does not make enough effort to dress up for the paparazzi. (Source: Reuters)

Model Kate Upton feels she needs to up her style quotient and has decided not to wear pyjamas in public.

Upton, 22, said she does not make enough effort to dress up for the paparazzi, reported Contactmusic.

“Sure, I do. I think it’s usually when I’m coming off of a plane. That’s where all the paparazzi are and I’ll be strolling out in my PJs. I have to pick that game up,” Upton said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App