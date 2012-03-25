Kareena deserves Shahid not Saif: Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has reportedly offered marriage tips to the top Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor.

The Controversy queen apparently said Kareena deserves a better husband,which would be her ex beau Shahid Kapoor and not Saif Ali Khan.

I love Kareena and I am really happy that Kareena will get readymade kids. No,Kareena! You deserve a better husband! You deserve Shahid Khan……ohoh Kapoor, Sawant said.

Khan,Kapoor,theyre the same na. I am saying it from the very first day that Shahid Kapoor is the best! He is a bachelor and she (Kareena) is a spinster! You know,I like Saif,but his kids are so old! she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App